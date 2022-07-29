0
I will never allow my wife to come and work in Dubai - UAE-based Ghanaian tells why

Joseph Mensah

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

The United Arab Emirates-based Ghanaian Joseph Mensah has stated that considering the kind of jobs available for women in the country, he would never permit his wife to join him.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Joseph mentioned that he would not advise his wife to leave her business in Ghana for a job in Dubai. Many Ghanaians in the UAE have revealed that some Ghanaian women offer sex for about Ghs92 for food daily.

Moreover, many are jobless with no roof over their heads. In light of this, Mr Mensah stated that he would prefer his wife to run her business while he supports her from there.

“I won’t allow her to come. Many have passed through Dubai and moved back home. I won’t permit her to do the stupid jobs here. Some Ghanaians have brought their wives here, but not in my field.

We pay Ghs2760 for divided rooms and Ghs8000 monthly for an apartment. Many Ghanaian women are prostitutes, but they avoid Ghanaian men. Many are also stranded here,” he said on SVTV Africa.

According to Mr Mensah, there are lesser jobs available in the UAE. He added that the UAE might restrict tourist visa holders from working.

“From September 1, no foreigner will be able to work here with a tourist visa. That is if they approve it, so Ghanaians should be aware,” Mensah told DJ Nyaami.

Source: SVTV Africa
