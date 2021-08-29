I will never be corrupt but my weak point is womanizing – Kofi Jumah reacts to GIHOC staff allegations

Managing Director, GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited - Maxwell Kofi Jumah

The Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited Maxwell Kofi Jumah has said he has no problem if staff of his company say he loves women, but for them to accuse him of bribery and corruption is something he won’t accept especially when they know it is untrue. He was reacting to allegations levelled against him by a group calling itself the concerned members of GIHOC.

Maxwell Kofi Jumah has been accused by some workers of GIHOC for giving positions in the company to undeserving persons in return for huge cash.



Addressing the media in Kumasi covered by MyNewsGh.com, the Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa emphasized that he has never engaged himself in any bribery and corrupt acts as some workers of GIHOC claimed.



According to Maxwell Kofi Jumah, “I’m not corrupt and I will never be corrupt but my weak point is womanizing. I love women but you can never attach corruption and bribery to me because it is not in my nature.”

“I will continue to stand for the truth even when I’m standing between death and life. No worker of GIHOC can say I took money from him or her before employing him or her to GIHOC” Kofi Jumah insisted on running the company with professionalism.



“I came to save GIHOC from collapsing and my focus is to capture the foreign markets. Those who are accusing me have the mentality to divert my attention but I’m focused.”