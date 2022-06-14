I will never forgive NDC members who betrayed me - Allotey Jacobs

I believe in the Law of Moses - Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has said that he will never forgive members of the NDC who betrayed him.



According to him, people he brought into the leadership of the party in the Central Region stabbed him in the back when he was the regional minister.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Allotey Jacobs added that as a Christian, he believes in the Law of Moses and will deal with all the disloyal people.



"When I won the elections (to become the Regional Chairman of the NDC in the Central Region), I incorporated all the opposition members into the leadership of the party, and they totally betrayed the trust I had in them.

"… I will never forgive them because I believe in the laws of Moses … Jesus Christ himself said he came to fulfil the laws of the Prophets," he said in Twi.



In 2018, after serving for eight years as Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs decided not to stand for the position again, saying that he was very bitter about the party sidelining him in the 2016 election campaign.



"I won't contest anymore; I have my reasons… I've told you that I'm very bitter, and I'll not hide it. The way things went about, if I'm to voice out, it wouldn't be good for the NDC party. If I contest, I'll say a lot of things; it's better I don't contest and allow new faces to come out and lead the party.



"The party's structures were side-lined prior to the 2016 elections. They avoided the party structures, no funds, no T-shirts. I want somebody to come and tell me that I was given campaign materials or cash," he said.



In May 2020, the NDC suspended Allotey Jacobs for what it describes as "persistent anti-party conduct".



A statement signed by the party's National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said the decision was taken after a meeting on May 6, 2020, by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party, which acted on behalf of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

" Bernard Allotey Jacobs's suspension takes immediate effect in accordance with "Article 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the party's constitution," the statement read.



