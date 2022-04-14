0
'I will never join NPP but I will vote for Bawumia' - Allotey Jacobs sets records straight

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has replied to critics who imply he has now jumped ship and tied his apron strings to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Following his resignation and subsequent suspension from the NDC and his recent utterances that appear to be in sync with the ideology of the governing NPP, Allotey Jacobs is tagged by some people as an NPP member.

However, the former NDC Regional Chairman hasn't hidden his devotion to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he, a number of times, vouched for him to be the next President of Ghana.

But never has Allotey Jacobs specifically responded to his critics who accuse him of joining the NPP.

Appearing on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Wednesday morning, a texter purported that he (Allotey) should publicly declare his allegiance to the NPP.

Setting the record straight, the vociferous social communicator sought to put closure to all questions and doubts about where his political allegiance lies.

In a brief note, he asserted; "I will never join NPP but I will vote for Bawumia."

