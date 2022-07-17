I will never waiver in the face of 'political hounding and vendetta' – Adwoa Safo

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has said that she remains committed to the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a post shared on Facebook, on Sunday, July 2022, the Member of Parliament (MP) said that the harassment and campaign against her by some factions in Ghana including members of her political party will not break her resolve.



“… in the face of clear political hounding and vendetta by certain elements within the party and parliament against me, I have never wavered in my commitment to the ideals and creed of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, to whom, I am eternally grateful,” portions of the post the MP shared read.

The MP indicated that the treatment against her is unfortunate because a female colleague MP, who had a similar issue she is facing, was protected by the majority caucus of Parliament.



“… as Leader of the Women’s Caucus, together with the Leadership of the Majority, did our very best to protect a colleague female Member of Parliament who had to be away in London for close to two years to take care of family issues. We did this on compassionate grounds because it involved Children and didn’t go around making hues and crying about her absence. This is just one example of how we protected one of our own as Leaders in Parliament,” she said.



Also, Adwoa Safo congratulated the newly elected national executive of the NPP and called on party members to unite so that the NPP will ‘Break the Eight’ in the 2024 election.



The MP, who is also the Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, has been in the United States of America since December 2021. According to her, she went there to attend to the medical needs of her son as well as to attend to some pertinent family issues.



