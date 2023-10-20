I will not allow bribery to determine occupant of Offinso Stool – Otumfuo to Offinsohemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, has vowed to thwart any attempt by the Queen Mother of Offinso Traditional Area, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to hand the vacant Offinso Stool to anyone for monetary benefits.

According to Otumfuo, he is very much aware of bribes received by the Offinsohemaa and some elders from a candidate who has expressed interest in the stool but that he would not overlook their agenda.



“We definitely have to install a new chief, it is your mother [the queen mother] who has seized the stool for whatever reason but what she is seeking, she will not get it. I am telling you as the Asantehene.



"There is nothing said in Offinso that I am not aware of. I have only tolerated her because of her name Ama Serwaa Nyarko and the relationship she shared with my mother. She is my senior mother, my mother liked her when she was alive and I have extended that love to her. I call her Abrewa.



"But for the current issues in Offinso, she has shown her true character for me to know she is not a good person. I will never allow anyone to sell off the Offinso stool,” he told leaders of the Offinso Traditional Council during a sitting at his court on Thursday, October 19, 2023.



Earlier this month, Otumfuo had sent a strong caution to Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko over her conduct and attempt to impose candidate on the Offinso Stool.

According to Otumfuo, he would never countenance any actions on the part of the queen and the elders that will undermine the tradition of Asanteman when it comes to the election and selection of chiefs.



“No one can arrogate powers that do not exist to themselves. None of the elders have the right to sell land when there is no Offinsohene, specifically when it is the Offinsohene who must sign off the sale.



"There is no such power. You are to take charge until a new chief is installed and then account for your stewardship.



"So be very careful in Offinso. I am very aware of all the things you’re doing at Offinso. You’re friends with Pitin Abontengdomhene and you have recorded a tape… I am very aware of your plot, that you will go ahead and install a new chief when I travel by Monday.



"Offinso Hemaa you are aware of this, be very careful… I would never allow you to cause the downfall of Offinso,” Otumfuo stated through his linguists in an audiotape of his Asantemen court sitting shared by Royal Palace Multimedia.

The quest for a new Offinsohene



The demise of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, late Paramount Chief of Offinso has left a vacuum which has led to a litigation over who becomes his successor.



A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Dr K. K. Sarpong, a candidate selected by the queen mother, with the support of some elders has been rejected by Otumfuo.



According to Otumfuo, it is rather wrong for the queen mother to present K. K. Sarpong as a candidate by virtue of royal bloodline while history and tradition tell otherwise.



Otumfuo thus warned Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and the elders of Offinso to put forth their candidate through the appropriate channel or risk having him rejected permanently.

Watch video below:







GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: