I will not dignify your gutter comments - Barker-Vormawor replies Abronye DC

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is a convener of #FixTheCountry campaign

Oliver Barker-Vormawor facing charges of treason felony

Oliver Barker-Vormawor remanded



Abronye DC accuses #FixTheCountry convener



The embattled convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has said that he would not dignify the ‘gutter’ comments of the outspoken Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe.



He was responding to the allegations made by Abronye DC, as the NPP chairman is well-known as, that he served as a presidential staffer during the John Dramani Mahama era.



This was contained in a statement Abronye DC made to the police when he appeared before them on the charge of publication of false news that was slapped on him, reports myjoyonline.com.



Additionally, Abronye DC is alleged to have told the Ghana Police Service that Barker-Vormawor took home GH¢20,000 monthly when he served in the capacity of an advisor to former president.

“One does not interrogate why a fly is drawn to excrement. A person who lives in the gutters craves companionship, and I have little appetite for the gutter politics the 4th Republic has normalised,” he said in a letter he wrote from his base as he is currently on remand.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor is being kept on treason felony charges.



The #FixTheCountry convener, in a letter he wrote from remand, explained that the only reason he has ignored the allegations by the controversial NPP chairman is because he is not enthused by the current politics in the country.



He added that he also did so because of his respect for the Ghana Civil Service.



“As civil servants, we have sworn oaths of secrecy, discretion and non-partisanship,” he added.



He has however denied all the allegations levelled against him, explaining the real reason for which he was attached to the presidency under John Mahama.

April, 2013, he was seconded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to serve as a liaison between the Ministry and the Presidency.



“My Secondment Letter was signed by the current secretary to the Cabinet of President Nana Akufo-Addo. At the time, she was Director of Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



“Consistent with the practice of the Civil Service, I remained at all times a staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this role, I discharged my duties to the institution of the Civil Service and was subject, at all times, to the direction of the Civil Service, even at the Presidency.



“Also, I was at all times on my Civil Service pay, earning between 800 cedis to 1000 cedis net monthly,” he stated.