I will not hesitate to cite you for contempt if you engage in excesses – Dame to media

Attorney General, Godfred Dame

AG urges media to play by rules of the profession

Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has charged the media to be guided by the ethics the profession always.



He made this known when some members of the media called on him as part of efforts aimed at engaging with stakeholders of the Attorney General’s Department, reports asaaseradio.com.



“Your work should not be taken for granted at all. It goes very far; it has the tendency to take you very far if you take it seriously. I will also say that your role is very critical to justice delivery in the country. I will just say that while you have been recognized formally by the Judicial Service, you should also know that there are rules of the game,” he said.

He further urged them to know the effect and impact their reports can have on society and be accurate when reporting.



“The rules of the game essentially relate to the ethics of the profession, you should know that your report should be accurate, it should be fair, and it should be objective, once you have all these standards; the hallmark of good reportage being accuracy, fairness, objectivity, once you have them in your report I think that you would have discharged your duties to society as fairly as possible,” he said.



While urging them to be free to do their work without any intimidations, Godfred Dame further indicated he will not hesitate to cite any media practitioner or media house for contempt should they engage in what he described as deep excesses in their reportage.



“If you do not abide by the ethics of the profession there’s a consequence, there is a penalty for you to pay, the rules of contempt of court are there to deal with excesses in the media profession. I will be very reluctant to cite any media practitioner for contempt, but of course I’ve been constrained to do so in my practice whether in private practice or public service and definitely in account of deep excesses in reportage,” he entreated them.