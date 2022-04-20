0
Menu
News

‘I will not sleep as far as lobbying for roads is concerned’ - Kofi Adams

1.21458698 Buem MP, Kofi Adams(in smock) making a donation to the chiefs

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem Constituency, says he will continue to lobby for good road networks for communities in his constituency.

"I will not sleep as far as lobbying for roads is concerned. That is my work. As an MP, mine is to lobby and when the central government agrees, they will bring it through the Municipal Assembly and get it executed."

Mr Adams, speaking at the sideline of the 23rd Buyi Oka celebration of the people of New Baika in the Oti Region and said he had been persistent in getting good roads for his constituents.

He said it was not surprising that he was noted as one MP who persistently visits and engages the Roads Minister regarding roads in his Constituency.

Mr Adams said some requests had been responded to positively, including the Jasikan Roundabout, while promising that contractors would return to work.

He said it was his hope that construction works would soon resume on some roads including the Bodada to Baika Road to give the area a good road connecting them to the Municipal capital.

Mr Adams noted that development could not be achieved without roads, adding that "it is road transport that connects people from one community to another.

Mr Adams presented 40 pieces of streetlights to the New and Old Baika communities, and said lighting plays a key role in development in rural communities.

Mr Godsway Dukpor, Assemblyman for New Baika Electoral Area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the streetlights were needed and would be placed at new areas in the community for all to benefit.

He also called for benevolent support to completing a teacher's quarters in the community as well as constructing mechanized boreholes to enhance access to potable drinking water.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Related Articles: