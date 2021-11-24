I will not stand for MP even if my constituents compel me to - Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Businessman

Ghanaian businessman, Prince Kofi Amoabeng has revealed that he has no intention of venturing into politics.

His reason for this stance is that he is appalled by how bad politicians have turned politics in the country.



He, thus adds that even if his constituents encouraged him to represent them in parliament, he will decline that offer.



He made this known during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



“I will not stand for MP even if my constituents compel me to. The politics in Ghana is bad. It is sad. I wish we could see a country that is preparing to take off, putting in policies and implementing things dedicated to a cause; a country that has a vision it is pursuing and the leadership is driving the vision and everyone is well informed.”

He added that politicians make it difficult for the country to progress when they appoint their own heads for state institutions and sack existing ones.



“Those who are appointed, even if they are experts, there is no control or accountability. In most cases, those who are appointed don’t have a clue of what to do but they have to be there as a reward for their contribution to their party,” he added.



Prince Kofi Amoabeng is a Ghanaian businessman and a former military officer of the Ghanaian Armed Forces. He was a co-founder of UT Bank which collapsed in 2017 during Ghana’s banking crisis and amid allegations that he had misappropriated funds from the bank.



Kofi Amoabeng is out with a new book titled, ‘The UT Story: Humble Beginnings’ which shares his experience and how business-minded people can take advantage of the learnings from his experience.