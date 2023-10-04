'I will not use precious time to discuss this matter' – Alan fires back at OB Amoah

An independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has said he would not engage in a public dispute over a contentious clause in his former party’s constitution that could bar him from contesting as an independent candidate.

According to him, there are pressing issues that need to be addressed and he will not waste his time discussing what he describes as a mischief by the Minister of State in-charge of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, OB Amoah.



This comes after OB Amoah highlighted a clause in the New Patriotic Party’s constitution that stated that persons wishing to contest in the party’s election will not make a U-turn to run as independent candidates, or join any other political party if they lose the election.



He explained that the party therefore reserves the right to prevent Alan Kyerematen from contesting as an independent candidate in the general elections.



But Alan, in an interview with Kessben TV, fired back at the minister, expressing his disappointment at OB Amoah, while stating that he did not want to comment about the matter.



According to Alan, he is no longer a member of the party to be bonded by the said undertaking.



“I will not use precious time to discuss this matter. This is not a subject matter that we have to waste time talking about. I am very disappointed in someone like OB Amoah, he is my little brother.

“You claim you are a lawyer, and you happily quote this on national television. I am a member of a party, and we are going to a contest, and I said I have signed a clause. Now I am outside the party because I am no longer a member, you want to chase me over a clause I signed when I was a member. I don’t even want to waste time discussing that,” he noted.



Undeterred by the ongoing controversy, Alan Kyerematen pointed out that there are more significant issues within his former party that demand attention and resolution and not his decision to break away.



“Now, this is the mischief in the party that has left a lot of people disappointed. You OB Amoah, you are a minister and a lawyer. After all the years you have followed elections, you didn’t get anything important to chase after, but this?” he added.



