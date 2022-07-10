I will only date a Ghanaian if he will send ‘chop money’ from Ghana – Germany-based gospel artiste

Germany-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Elicia Osei has stated that she will only accept marriage to a man living in Ghana if he will send her money monthly for her upkeep while living in Ghana.

Speaking on Daily Hustle, Alicia, known professionally as Elicia the Great, indicated that she does not mind marrying a man living in Ghanaian if he will cater to her needs while in Ghana.



“I have to be sincere. If he can send me ‘chop money from Ghana. I want a mature good fearing man who is ready to be a man and me, a helper. I don’t have a problem if you can cater to my needs from Ghana.



"I can’t live here and take care of a man in Ghana. It means I will become the man. But we will have to sit and decide whether he will move here with me or not,” Elicia opined.



Responding to DJ Nyaami’s question, Miss Elicia revealed that she is currently single, but she doesn’t have an interest in pastors due to her experience.

“From the experience, I realised that not all pastors have the calling of God. If a married pastor desires to have sex with you after a ministration, there is a question mark. I will only accept it if a good pastor comes along, but I won’t accept any pastor because I am a gospel artiste,” she disclosed.



Elicia DeGreat is a singer and songwriter based in Germany. According to Elicia, she released her debut album in 2010, but she took a break due to finances. She is currently promoting her new single, Adom.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



