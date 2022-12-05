I will only support NPP in 2024 if Kennedy Agyapong is flagbearer – A Plus

Kennedy Agyapong and A Plus

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus, has stated that he will only support the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections if the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is made the party’s flagbearer

According to A Plus who describes himself as a disgruntled member of the NPP, he is unsatisfied with the work of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose government is from NPP.



"Nana Addo is someone I like; I have never been more pained by a person’s action than Asamoah Gyan. Asamoah Gyan is someone I like but I am pained that he missed the penalty that doesn’t make him a bad person. So for Nana Addo, I like him but there are shortfalls in his work and that doesn’t make him a bad person or someone I hate. It is his work that I have issues with,” A Plus told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on her Máhy3ase3 TV Show.



"I am a disgruntled family member. Today Nana Addo is aware that Chairman Wontumi’s company is mining at an unapproved location and he is not doing anything about it,” A Plus added.



The activist noted that he was introduced into the NPP at an early age by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko who thought him to be outspoken hence his ability to criticise the government of his own party.



“It is Gabby who thought us how to be outspoken and the day I will stop being outspoken will be the day Gabby would call me to. We have followed him from a very young age, it was gabby who held my hand and introduced me to NPP,” he said.

Asked by the host if he will support the NPP in the next elections, A Plus said he will only do so if Kennedy Agyapong is the flagbearer of the party.



“If Kennedy Agyapong will be the flagbearer… Everyone in Ghana knows honourable Ken is my man, he is just like me. Every guy man in Ghana likes him because he is the president of all guymen. It is not me alone, a lot of people also expect him to be the flagbearer,” he stated.



Vice President Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia is tipped to contest the party’s flagbearership but according to A Plus, the Vice President he has equal affinity for the vice president as he is also part of the government.



“Bawumia is with those I don’t like. He is with the current government and I don’t like the current type of governance. I can’t be a liar and I can’t keep mute because I am enjoying,” he said



He added that the NPP has no chance against the NDC if any candidate apart from Kennedy Agyapong is fielded as the party’s flagbearer.

“NPP’s chances will depend on their flagbearer. I am sure the NDC will bring Mahama again; John Mahama versus Kennedy Agyapong is El Classico, Real Madrid versus Barcelona.



“With Kennedy, the fight will be fair and equal,” he added.







