I will only vote for NPP if Ken Agyapong or Martin Amidu is flagbearer – A Plus

Kennedy Agyapong (right) and Martin Amidu are seen as anti-corruption crusaders

A Plus believes NPP cannot 'Break The Eight'

A Plus states support for Ken Agyapong as NPP flagbearer



NPP vows to 'Break The Eight' in next elections



Media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus has stated conditions on which he will vote for either of the major political parties come 2024.



According to A Plus, even though the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, and the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, were one and the same, they are the only potent vehicles for political office in the country.



In an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwawani on the YouTube channel Kofi TV, May 23, 2022, A Plus said he will not vote for parties come 2024 but he will assess the individuals that either of the parties present.



He pointed out that despite the NPP and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has underperformed, he will vote for the party if it presents individuals his values align with.

He specifically mentioned former Special Prosecutor, Martin A.B.K. Amidu and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, as personalities he would vote for it presented by the NPP as flagbearers.



“I will not vote for a party, I will vote for an individual, whether from the NDC or NPP stock, it matters very little to me.



“As I said earlier, no one can be 100% but you should be able to stand for something and I have said that every party must be given eight years to govern… so if you bring Alan Kyerematen and Bawumia, that is a no-no for me.



“Unless they bring Martin Amidu as an NPP flagbearer, then I will vote for them or someone like Kennedy Agyapong becomes NPP flagbearer, then I will vote for him but for now, just the same technocrats, I don’t like them,” he stressed.



It is not the first time A Plus is publicly stating that the NPP will lose the 2024 polls. The party is championing an agenda called ‘Break The Eight’ as they work to retain political power beyond the eight-year period that every government under the 1992 Constitution has governed.



The party is expected to hold a national election to pick a new flagbearer in 2023 ahead of the next polls. Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen are seen as front runners to succeed President Akufo-Addo.