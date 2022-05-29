I will operate open door administration - Bono East newly-elected NPP Chairman

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Bukari, the Bono East newly- elected chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured his commitment to operate an open door administration for effective participation of members in the decision-making process.

He said he would create room for people at the grassroots level to actively participate in the governance of the Party as they were the basis of its strength.



Alhaji Bukari gave the assurance in his victory speech in the regional executives’ election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission at the campus of the College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo in the region.



He polled 151 votes to beat two other contenders, Mr Thomas Adu Appiah, the incumbent, 78 votes and Mr Prince Yaw Donyina seven votes.



Alhaji Bukari expressed his preparedness to collaborate and work effectively with his challengers, the entire executives and members of the Party to secure victory in the 2024 general elections in the region.



Mr David Kwao Amoah was elected the first Vice Chairman with 122 votes while his contenders Mr Baba Mohammed Abdullah and Mr Ibrahim Mohammed polled 119 and 115 votes respectively for the First and Second Vice Chairmanship positions while Nana Sekyere-Boateng had 101 votes and Mr Thomas Kwadwo Boakye, 17 votes.

Mr David Boakye beat Mr Amofa Kofi Atta who garnered 108 votes to win the Regional Secretary position with 129 votes but the Assistant Secretary’s position went to Mr Sulley Mohammed Liman who polled 132 votes, as against 68 by Mr Charles Tadi Banyu.



Mr Sule Musah had 178 ballots to become the Regional Organizer but his challenger, Mr Isaac Kwasi Bonsu polled 59 votes and Madam Sophia Afriyie Danso, Women Organizer had 178 votes and her sole contender Mad. Akosua Nketia Kuffour got 63 votes.



Mr Jibril Abubakari clinched victory as the Nasara Coordinator with 144 ballots while his other contestants, Mr Issaka Haruna Bamba and Mr Alhaji Mohammed Adamu received 51 and 42 votes respectively.



The Treasurer and Youth Oganizer’s positions were unopposed.