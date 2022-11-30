I will pay you back big time – Ken Agyapong sends strong word to Northern, North East regions NPP executives

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that he will avenge an attempt by some regional executives of the party in the northern part of the country to thwart his campaign efforts.

Kennedy Agyapong, during a meeting with the NPP's delegates in the Savannah Region, shared his experience in the Northern and North East regions, where he said some executives who are supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia prevented him from meeting with the party's delegates.



"Something happened when we went to the Northern Region; Chairman Samba asked his constituency executives not to see me.



"Northern Region, the regional executives failed to meet...North East, the regional executives failed to meet me."



"But I can assure you, I will pay them back big time," he stressed.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, while he has no issue losing to the vice president in a fair contest, he will fight against Dr. Bawumia's presidential campaign if he is treated unfairly in the flagbearership contest.

"If Dr. Bawumia wins fairly, I will fully support him, but if he wins unfairly, I have a mouth, radio, and television stations... I will use it to shut the campaign down," he threatened.



"If you people are supporting vice president, I don't have a problem," he noted angrily to the Savannah regional executives.



He emphasized that the NPP should be working towards ensuring unity in the party ahead of the 2024 presidential elections instead of encouraging disunity.



He noted that the party's ability to achieve its 'Breaking the 8' mantra hinges on the level of cohesion within the NPP.



Watch the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video below:





Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











GA/SEA