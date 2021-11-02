I will personally submit Sosu if due processes are obeyed - Haruna Iddrisu to Police

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in parliament

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed that he is prepared to send Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, to the police as requested if only the appropriate processes will be followed.

According to him presenting the MP will be premised on the condition that all due process is followed and procedures for serving sitting MPs with criminal and civil processes are respected.



He said that is what the Minority is demanding and not what they have witnessed in the past few days.



Haruna Iddrisu noted that we cannot have overzealous Police engage in lawlessness in arresting the MP.



The Ghana Police Service says it will deploy every legal means to interrogate Francis-Xavier Sosu after Parliament through the Speaker refused to release the MP for investigations.



The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service wrote to Parliament on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, demanding that the MP be released to assist with investigations.

They want the MP to assist them to investigate his alleged involvement in the unlawful blockade of a road and the destruction of public property.



However, Parliament in response said: “I am directed by the Rt Hon Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday, October 26, and having regard to the limitations of Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter.”



Haruna Iddrisu reacting said the letter from the Speaker was spot on and encouraged the Police to stop their current approach because it is unhealthy for our democracy.



He said the IGP is overstepping his boundaries and must stop what he is doing.