9
Menu
News

I will pick Akufo-Addo to be president of the United States of Africa – Musa-Saaka

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo AddoCaHJKpture President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawuratu Musa-Saaka, the deputy executive secretary of the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission (PCSRC), has stated that she would choose President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the leader of a United States of Africa.

Speaking in an interview on TV3’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme, Musa-Saaka described Akufo-Addo as a visionary leader who will implement policies that will benefit generations of Africans.

She added that currently, Ghanaians might not be seeing the effects of the policies of the president but in the near future, they will.

Asked whom she will pick as the president of a united African, Saaka said, “… the President of the Republic of Ghana”.

“For me, it is his vision of seeing to it that the generation coming after us have the foundation that will make them comfortable enough to be in the world and do great things.

“If you piece his policies together it is a whole story that we may not see what the benefits are today but in years to come,” she added.

Meanwhile, Africa celebrates AU Day today, May 25, 2025, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and its successor, the African Union (AU).

The OAU was formed as a manifestation of the pan-African vision for an Africa that was united, free and in control of its own destiny and this was solemnised in the OAU Charter which was adopted on May 25, 1963.

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:







IB/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
Related Articles: