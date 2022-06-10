I will pick my running mate from the Volta Region - Kojo Bonsu

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Hon. Kojo Bonsu who is keen on becoming the leader of his party has affirmed that he shall pick his running mate from the Volta region when elected as the Presidential candidate.

This declaration was made today when he paid a courtesy call to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs led by His Majesty Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, Paramount Chief of the Anfoega Traditional Area and a member of the National House of Chiefs.



The former Sports Authority Board Chairman explained that the NDC have constantly referred to the people of Volta as the World Bank of NDC for votes but he however begs to differ that the Volta region is rather the "backbone" of the NDC since it's inception and transition from the PNDC.



Consequently, the former KMA boss hinted that he shall pick someone from the Volta as his running mate to compensate them of the many years of development famine they have experienced even when NDC party is in government.



Among the house of chiefs in the region at the meeting included Togbe Adzatekpor, Paramount Chief of Avetime Traditional Area, Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area, Togbe Gbogbolulu, Togbe Vakpo, Togbe Dzokoto.



Mr Kojo Bonsu presented several packs of assorted soft drinks, water, local schnapps and an unspecified amount of money to the Volta regional house of Chiefs as tradition demands when visiting chiefs.



Hon. Kojo Bonsu assured the chiefs of his commitments to make the Volta region better place for all to thrive. He believes we must challenge ourselves to act and think outside of the box and work with all our resources, greatest of which is the strength and innovative spirit of our youth and that we have no choice if Ghana is to be counted among the top nations of the world as we were destined from our independence.

The former Managing Director of GOIL used the opportunity to thank the people of the Volta region for supporting the NDC party over the years.



He mentioned that the reference to the region as the "world bank" is wrong and even a bit derogatory in my his opinion. “The Volta Region is the backbone of the NDC without which the party could not have come to power and stayed such a course as has now been written in Ghana's history. It is my intention that my running mate shall come from this region on our forward March to victory in 2024.” Hon. Kojo Bonsu stated.



He explained that Asante and Volta are more closely related than perceptions sometimes play out and I have said before that my candidature shall help the NDC garner the grassroots support on the ground in the Asante region to get the support required for a national victory.







The fearless and bold Ashanti Royale in the NDC party concluded that Ghana requires a shift in national mindset to achieve the development we want to see. We cannot progress as a nation without grasping and owning certain values and principles that will propel us forward ever. Without integrity, an inner determination to work hard and compassion for our fellow citizen and our environment, we will head no where sustainable as a people. It will take a conscious effort and one that must be done sooner rather than later to provide a much-needed beacon of light and hope for the youth whose grim view of the future must not be allowed to become their reality.