I will prove that I am richer, I will display cash – Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that he is ready to put up a fight against anyone who will seek to challenge his ambition with money.

Addressing party faithful in the Awutu Senya East Constituency as part of his campaign, the Assin Central Member of Parliament said he will not be cowed by any contender seeking to use money.



“Whoever thinks he is a man and would want to scare me with money when the time comes, I will show him that I am also a man and that I have richer. I will put on a show here in Awutu Senya East, I will display cash,” he stated to chants from elated NPP members.



As sighted in the video shared by Oman Channel, the flagbearer hopeful said while he is committed to a peaceful internal election in the NPP, adding that he will surmount any attempt to scare him or delegates into supporting another candidate.



“So let everyone have patience. We want peace in NPP so we can win the elections but the fact that we want peace does not mean anyone should try and scare us. Nobody can scare you. When it comes to the election vote for whomever you wish to vote for. You have your own mind,” he said.



The NPP has set November 4, 2023, to hold presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer.

The winner of the contest will lead the party as its flagbearer in the 2024 presidential elections.



Ahead of the elections, Kennedy Agyapong who is a known financier of the NPP has been entreating delegates of the party to give him their mandate as a reward for his commitment to the party and the welfare of its members.







