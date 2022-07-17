0
'I will punish him' - How Kennedy Agyapong predicted John Boadu's shocking defeat

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds Annual Delegates Conference

Justin Frimpong Koduah beats John Boadu to win General Secretary

Social media users troll John Boadu after heavily defeat

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, before the 2022 Annual Delegates Conference for the New Patriotic Party, predicted a loss for the then incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Mr Agyapong, while seated in the studio of Asaase Radio publicly announced he was going to punish John Boadu.

A furious Kennedy Agyapong said, John Boadu had neglected his position and also lost touch with the grassroots, especially those who thronged the party headquarters to issue their grievances.

"John Boadu will lose this elections. I will punish him for that. He is from my hometown, but you will see what will happen to John Boadu. I swear to God...Because when you go to the party headquarters, there is nobody there. Grassroots should listen to me. There's nobody at the party headquarters to listen their grievances."

Meanwhile Justin Frimpong Koduah has won the General Secretary position of the governing NPP.

The Legal practitioner polled 2,857 votes to beat Mr. John Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.

The other candidates; Iddrisu Musah -104 votes, Ramseyer Ahmed – 8 votes, Charles Bissue – 12 votes and Frederick Ansah – 50 votes.

Mr. Justin Frimpong Kodua will serve as the General Secretary of the party for the next four years.

JFK is the former Deputy Regional Youth Organiser in 2010 and a member of the NPP Ashanti Regional campaign team in 2008.

He also served as a member of the National Youth Wing of the party as a Chairman of the Legal Committee of the youth wing.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
