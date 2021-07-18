I will rather belong to NPP and be ill-treated - Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko previously served as the Energy Minister

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has intimated that serving the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not an easy task.

According to him, it involves working with humans with various interests and conduct.



“Serving this party I can tell you is not an easy task. It involves a lot of difficulties because you are working with humans with various interests,” he said while addressing members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) at the University for Professional Studies(UPSA).



To him, regardless of the challenges one will face in serving in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he will rather belong to the NPP than any other political party.

“Regardless of the challenges, I will rather belong to this party and be ill-treated or maltreated than join any other organization out there calling itself a political party. When I go on Boiling Point on Oman FM, I greet party people and I say my party is right or wrong I stand by it."



"When I say this, it doesn’t mean your party will not wrong you, for NPP they will wrong you but it’s your party and I urge you that anytime your party wrongs you, have it as your mantra that it’s your party.” He revealed at



He noted that he is aware that every individual in the party has expectations but these expectations are not fulfilled simultaneously because even God does not do that.