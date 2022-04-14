0
I will rather celebrate ‘Akwasidae’ than Easter – Bible scholar asserts

Resources For Easter.png Christians celebrate Easter to remember the death of Jesus Christ

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian Bible scholar, Obadiah Amankwah, has emphatically stated that he would rather celebrate the local Ghanaian festivals, specifically the ‘Akwasidae’ by Ashanti people than Easter.

According to him, remembering the death of Jesus Christ has nothing to do with the Easter celebration, adding that “he does not see the need for Christians to celebrate.”

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said “The most important aspect of our lives is remembering the death of Jesus and not celebrating Easter. Easter is a festival for some people, so I don’t see why Christians make so much noise about it to the extent of celebrating”.

He noted that if only Christians could find out what the origin of Easter is, they will understand him better.

“Personally I’ll rather choose to celebrate any of our local festivals than to celebrate Easter because the only thing I can use to remember the death of Jesus is communion and not Easter” he emphasized.

Source: happyghana.com
