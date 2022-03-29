1
I will rather comment on other MPs, not Adwoa Safo - Deputy Majority Chief Whip

Habib Iddrisu 2 Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament, Habib Iddrisu

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament Habib Iddrisu has refused to comment on lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome Kwabenya, and why she has not resumed work as MP.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the legislator told host Kwabena Agyapong that he prefers not to comment about the MP who has been accused of holding the government and parliament to ransom.

He said he would prefer to comment on other MPs on the side of the Majority and not lawyer Adwoa Safo.

“I prefer not to talk about Adwoa Safo. If it is my other members yes, I don’t want to comment on her issue,” he noted.

He was responding to questions on the whereabouts of the MP and the discussion surrounding her inability to come to the House.

He also refuted claims that the Majority was finding it difficult to carry out business in the House.

He indicated that the Minority’s recent issue of quorum was neither here nor there because members who come to parliament and are not present in the chamber could be attending to committee work which forms part of business in the House.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
