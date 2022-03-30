I will rather comment on other MPs, not Adwoa Safo - Deputy Majority Chief Whip

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu

Deputy Majority Chief Whip of 8th Parliament, Habib Iddrisu, has refused to comment on lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome Kwabenya, and why she has not resumed work as a Member of Parliament.

Speaking on the Frontline show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the legislator told host Kwabena Agyapong that he prefers not to comment on the 'absentee' MP who has been accused of holding the government and Parliament to ransom.



He said he would prefer to comment on other MPs on the side of the Majority and not lawyer Adwoa Safo.



“I prefer not to talk about Adwoa Safo. If it is my other members, yes. I don’t want to comment on her issue,” he noted.

He was responding to questions about the whereabouts of the MP and the discussion surrounding her inability attend to Parliamentary business.



He also refuted claims that the Majority was finding it difficult to carry out business in the House.



He indicated that the Minority’s recent issue of quorum was neither here nor there because members who come to Parliament and are not present in the chamber could be attending to committee work which forms part of business in the House.