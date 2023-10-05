33
I will replace Ataa Ayi with Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and Ofori-Atta in prison – 'President' Kumchacha

Kumchacha Shades2.png Prophet Nicholas Osei, the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries

Thu, 5 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Nicholas Osei, the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, known as Kumchacha, has made a bold statement, declaring his intention to have President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta arrested and imprisoned if he assumes the presidency.

Kumchacha alleges that their purpose is to steal and destroy the country, citing a biblical reference from John 10:10.

During an interview with Kofi TV, he announced his intention to pardon Ataa Ayi, a well-known armed robber currently serving a prison sentence.

He explained that Ataa Ayi would be released from prison, and in an unexpected twist, he would replace him with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, and Minister Ofori-Atta.

"This government is referred to as a John 10:10 government. The Bible says that the devil came to steal, destroy, and kill, so that is their purpose.

“So, when I become president, I will pardon Ataa Ayi from prison and replace him with Nana Addo, Bawumia, and Ofori-Atta. Ataa Ayi will come out of prison because those who are criminals don't use guns to steal but rather pens,” he said.



