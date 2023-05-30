‘I will reposition CPP to its glory’ - Onzy Nkrumah as he seeks to lead CPP in 2024

Onzy Nkrumah presenting his forms at the party office

The Vice Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), and son of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Onzy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah, has assured members of his party of making it a vibrant, attractive one.

He also assured them that he would resurrect the glory of the CPP when allowed to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Onzy Kwame Nkrumah Junior made this disclosure after submitting his nomination forms to the executives at the party headquarters in Accra.



CPP, he indicated, has offered the people of Ghana good leadership and development before and he is ever ready to lead the party to do the same again.



“I am again prepared to work tirelessly with every Ghanaian and serve the people with all humility,” he stated, a statement available to GhanaWeb indicated.



Dr Onzy Nkrumah also stressed that his intention to lead the CPP is in response to the call by many people both home and abroad, urging him to come and liberate Ghanaians from the economic hardships and mismanagement they are currently going through.

He, therefore, entreated every Ghanaian to come on board and support the CPP to win power and take Ghana to the promise land, as started by his visionary and development-oriented father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Dr Nathan Kwame Nkrumah further said that Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah gave birth to Ghana as a way of extending hands to those in the diaspora to also come home so that together, they can provide the youth with job opportunities.



"It is my aim to bring CPP to the Flagstaff House and to also see more CPP parliamentarians. The future is very promising for Ghana. My only motivation is to see CPP come to power. Nkrumah’s spirit is a selfless spirit and it accommodates every person," he explained.



He further averred that his father was a father, founder and a liberator who had no problem in joining hands with other parties to move Ghana forward and deliver the best possible service to the people.



"It is my intention to see CPP come back to power," he stressed.

Dr Onzy Nkrumah added that he is optimistic that the CPP delegates will do the right thing and vote massively for him to restore the party and enable it serve the good people of Ghana better.















You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









AE/OGB