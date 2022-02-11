I will resign if anyone proves otherwise - Akim Swedru MP boasts of Akufo-Addo's road achievements

Akufo-Addo to construct longest bridge in West Africa

Akufo-Addo constructs 3,600/km roads within his first four years



Government to boost productivity in the agriculture sector in the Afram plain



The Chairman for Roads and Transport Committee of parliament who doubles as MP for Akim Swedru constituency, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has ardently stated that President Akufo-Addo is the only president who has been able to construct 3,600/km roads within his first four years in government.



He indicated that he would resign if anyone brings evidence of any government constructing more roads than Akufo-Addo in its first four years.



Addressing the media in parliament, he said "It has never happened in the history of this country for a government to construct more roads in his first term in office. I challenge any government who has constructed more roads in his first term than Akufo-Addo's government, to come out with a proof and I will resign as a member of parliament for Akim Swedru."

His statement follows an approval of a two hundred million (€200,000,000.00) contract between the government of Ghana and BNIP - Janson of Netherlands, for the construction of a bridge over river Volta at Adawso-Ekyi Amanfrom, and an additional €150,000,000.00 for the construction of 121/km road from Bunso to Adawso



The Chairman explained that the bridge, when completed, will be the longest bridge in West Africa. He added that the 3.0km-long-2-lane bridge, it will take (36) months for completion.



The objective of the project, he said, is to enhance productivity in the agriculture sector in the Afram plains as it is a food basket to the nation.



He expressed his profound gratitude for government for awarding such projects to benefit the good people of Donkorkrom.



