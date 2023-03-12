I will revive TOR to full capacity if elected – Dr. Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

A major contender for NDC 2024 Presidential candidate, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has said he will prioritize the restoration of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to full operating capacity, if elected as NDC flag bearer and subsequently President of Ghana.

The former finance minister who is one of four contenders for the leadership of the main opposition party going into the 2024 general elections was speaking to party delegates during a campaign tour of the greater Accra region this week.



The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) shut down its operations in June 2018 due to several management issues including an inability to make available steady supply of crude oil, a main raw material for the refinery. He believes that TOR is one of Ghana’s biggest national assets which must not be left to deteriorate especially at a time when it is essential to bring down the cost of petroleum products, critical for the economic well-being of all Ghanaians.



The renowned economist told NDC party supporters that he will fix TOR and commit to ensuring that the refinery operates efficiently and sustainably, providing affordable fuel to the people of Ghana.

“I understand the importance of TOR to the Ghanaian economy, and if given the opportunity to lead, I will work tirelessly to bring it back to full operation. The high cost of petroleum products is a significant burden on the average Ghanaian, and we must do everything we can to make fuel prices more affordable,” Dr. Duffuor assured.



He explained that his plan to revive TOR includes a comprehensive review of the refinery’s operations and infrastructure as well as the implementation of sustainable measures to ensure that the refinery runs efficiently. He added that he will also work with industry experts to explore alternative sources of crude oil to ensure a steady supply for the refinery.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who was once governor of the Bank of Ghana said his plan to revive TOR will not only bring down the cost of petroleum products but also create job opportunities for Ghanaians and contribute to the country’s economic growth.