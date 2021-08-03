I will run anytime I see my father – Daughter of man who killed his wife

Bashiru Kophy shot his wife twice at close range

• A 48-year-old father killed his wife in his daughter's presence

• The daughter had told the father not to pull the trigger



• The daughter is now scared to see his father after witnessing the event



A daughter who witnessed her father kill the mother in her presence says she take to her heels away from the shadows of her father anytime she sees him.



Bashiru Kophy Nyaniba shot and killed 39-year-old Vida in the early hours of Monday, August 2, 2021, around 1 am.



The deceased, Vida, had intended to divorce her husband after relationship issues seemed not to have been resolved contrary to the assertions of family relatives.

Prior to the shooting, the couple had had an argument at dawn in which their 13-year-old daughter, Comfort, stepped in to restore calm but the accused did not heed his daughter’s plea and went ahead to kill the wife.



The daughter who stepped in to cover her mother said, “I told my dad not to kill her.”



In an interaction with the media, Comfort noted that “I wanted to save her by stepping in for her but I couldn’t. If I had not been swift, my father would have shot me as well.”



“He nearly shot me when I was screaming for help,” she intimated while sharing tears in grief.



According to Comfort, her mother was the only person who cared for her and 3 other siblings as the father never provided for them.

“It’s only my mother who takes care of us, my father would never give us money,” she said.







She went on to say that, “I will run into the bush anytime I see my father because I knew my father did not have any good intentions for us.”



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue whiles Bashiru has been handed over to the police after attempting to commit suicide.