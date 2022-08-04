26
I will run for 2024 NPP Presidential race - Kwabena Agyapong

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Press Secretary under the erstwhile President Kufuor regime, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has made clear his Presidential ambitions.

The former New Patriotic Party Secretary has in recent weeks been very vociferous on various media platforms fueling talks that he will contest the NPP 2024 flagbearership race.

On Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, the civil engineer and former Sports journalist made his intentions to lead the ruling party clearly.

"I will run for the 2024 NPP Presidential race," he said.

"The party has rules and regulations and we should not jump the gun as our constitution says that by December next year we should have a flagbearer.

I have worked as a civil engineer working in the bush and feel the pulse of the people," Kwabena Agyei Agyapong told Duke Opoku on Citi TV's the Point of View as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, is the latest to join the NPP flagbearership race ahead of the presidential primaries.

He joins the leading candidates' Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kennedy Agyapong who have all made their intentions clear.

