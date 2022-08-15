'I will run open door administration to usher smooth development' - Juaben MCE

Mr. Omane Aboagye and his team with the Juaben Traditional Council

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Omane Aboagye has promised to run an open-door administration to ensure total development of the municipality.

The MCE disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on Juaben Traditional Council on Tuesday to thank the chiefs for their massive support when he was nominated by President to occupy the position as MCE. Particularly, he thanked Daasebre Otuo Siribour ll for his outstanding support.



He subsequently asked the chiefs for their blessings, prayers, advice, and cooperation to push the development agenda of the Municipality forward.



Mr. Omane Aboagye in his speech also thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and praised the Assembly Members for the overwhelming endorsement they gave him.



The MCE was accompanied by the Presiding Member, Mr. Osei Tutu, some Heads of Departments, Assembly Members as well as party executives.

On his part, the Paramount Chief, who is also the chairman of the Council of State, Daasebre Otuo Siribour ll, thanked the MCE and his entourage for the visit and the honor done them.



Daasebre used the opportunity to advise the newly elected MCE to serve with respect, honesty, humility, integrity, and above all God fearing person in all his endeavors.



He assured the MCE of their infringe support for his administration in order to accomplish his vision.