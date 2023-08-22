I will shame and sack ministers who report to duty late if elected president – Ken Agyapong

MP and flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has said that he will not tolerate misconduct of government appointees if he is elected as the president of Ghana.

According to him, If a minister of state refuses to report to work on time, he would disgrace the appointee in public and sack him/her from office to serve as a deterrent to other government officials.



Speaking in an interview with United Television (UTV) on August 22, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central reiterated that there will be zero tolerance for indiscipline under his leadership.



“I have said on several occasions that during my tenure as president, if you flout a rule and you are punished, I won't heed any apology from any politician, king, or even my family, I won't listen. It is by doing this that people will be deterred, and do the right thing. If a minister reports to duty late, I will sack the person and embarrass him in public by announcing that the minister has been fired due to lateness and ask the deputy minister of that ministry to take over,” he told UTV in Twi.



Kennedy Agyapong added that contracts awarded by the government during his tenure as president will be well scrutinized to ensure that equity and transparency prevail.



“In business, if you are able to make a profit after taxes between 15-30%, you will survive in business. But in Ghana, an individual can make a profit of 300%, under my leadership as president, it will not work. We are going to scrutinize [contracts]. Ghanaians are fortunate that Kennedy Agyapong is a politician and a businessman, so I will check contracts very well. Under the leadership of both NDC and NPP, I am surprised why lawyers and government officials approve certain contracts. So I am aware of the challenges [facing Ghanaians], when I come into power, I will prioritize Ghana over everything,” he added.

