I will share my Common Fund to you to pay fees - NPP MP raps polling station executives

Michael Okyere Baafi Michael Okyere Baafi Capturepppp Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Micheal Okyere Baafi

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Micheal Okyere Baafi, has announced his intention to use his share of MP's Common Fund to pay for the school fees of polling station executives.

Speaking to some of the polling station executives in a video shared on Twitter, he revealed that the allocated funds for developmental projects within the community were insufficient for his envisioned initiatives, prompting him to repurpose the money for educational support purposes.

Traditionally, the Common Fund, distributed by the government, is intended to facilitate developmental works within the constituency, however, the New Juaben lawmaker expressed dissatisfaction with the amount received, stating that it was inadequate to carry out developmental projects.

He thus, encouraged the executives to submit written requests for their children's school fees, assuring them a minimum amount of GHC 1,000 per applicant.

"The constituency's Common Fund that has been allocated to us is insufficient. I don’t want to use it for any project. What I want to use it for is that the polling stations executives that are present here, I will use it to pay for your children’s school fees. All polling station executives who wish to benefit from this initiative should submit a written request. We will ensure that each applicant receives a minimum of GHC1,000. This is our way of enhancing your work," he said.



AM/SARA

