I will share my vision with the NDC if elected as president - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed preparedness to share his vision with the opposition should he be elected president of the Republic.

The legislator who has expressed interest in contesting in the presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said we are divided along political party lines, and that must stop.



He stated that the division is a major threat to Ghana’s development.



He lamented that there is no unity in the country because it is so polarised.



According to him, there was nothing wrong if an elected leader shared his vision with the opposition.



Such an act, he noted, will lead to a collective approach to developing Ghana.

Doing that, he stressed, does not make him incompetent but a proactive leader and one that wants to unite the nation towards development.



“There is no unity in this country. The country is so polarised. If we don’t have unity, we can’t develop this country. I will share my vision with the NDC and let them understand what I can’t do, so they will support me. That does not mean I don’t know what I want to do. That is what I call collective support. We want collective support, and when we unite to develop Ghana, we can make a difference in this country,” he said.



