I will sink you – Reverend Owusu Bempah issues ‘spiritual threat’ to Agradaa

There is an impending spiritual contest between the Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Isaac Owusu Bempah and fetish priest-turned-evangelist Patricia Asiedu (Agradaa) with the former issuing a stern warning to Agradaa.



According to Reverend Owusu Bempah, the self-acclaimed ‘vangerist’ has been spreading falsehoods about him and also threatened to deal with him spiritually.



Delivering a sermon in his church on Sunday, August 8, 2021, Reverend Owusu Bempah denied the allegations levelled against him by Agradaa to the effect that he (Reverend Owusu Bempah) wanted to connive with her to get some huge money from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He denied ever holding such a meeting with Agradaa and asked his congregants and Ghanaians to ignore the rumours.

“You may have heard a lot of things but there is not in them. That I went to President Akufo-Addo and he asked me to make a request but I did not then from his place I went to Agradaa’s place to talk her into lying to the President for money.



“Agradaa is the one making such comments but I assure you she’ll sink. She is saying a lot of things but they are not true. I have never insulted her or said anything bad about her. She is the one who insulted me,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah warned Agradaa to refrain from making such statements against him else he will cause his downfall.



He vowed to seek the face of God and invoke Biblical curses against Agradaa making unfounded allegations about him.



“I’m saying it today that in the name of the Lord, I will sink her. Take note of today’s date. I initially planned to curse her but I have stopped because I have seen that she is not ready to change. We conclude everything today and from tomorrow, we will see. In the spiritual world, she is small.



“She only has a big mouth but in she is nobody in the spiritual world. She only has witchcraft. She recently dared me to come out and today I’m daring her to mention my name again. I swear the Lord that birth me that if that woman is able to spend a second in front of me, Ghanaians should shame me. I will let her collapse. She is too young in the spiritual world,” he said.