I will start a conversation to empower our party officers - Musah Superior

Musah Superior is a staunch NPP member and a former Mayor of Tamale

Source: Malik Muhaq Mudeen, Contributor

A former Mayor for Tamale and the Deputy CEO of Forestry Commission, Musah Superior, has stated that the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially its General Secretary, has mismanaged the party intricately.

The General Secretary hopeful noted that the party has become so weak because of mismanagement by the incumbent leadership of the party.



According to him, the party's structures at all levels have become unfit for purpose. He called on the delegates to vote massively for him to modernise the party's operations and prepare it adequately to win the 2024 elections.



The General Secretary hopeful toured Sene East, Sene West, Pru East, Pru Wes, Nkoranza North, Nkoranza South, Kintampo North, Kintampo South, Techiman North and Techiman South; all in in the Bono East Region over the weekend.



Musah Superior stressed that as General Secretary, he would work with the party persons to address the key challenges of the party by empowering "our party members to address the apathy in the party".

He said he would run the party from the bottom to the top, which he described as the "most effective way of mobilising our party folks for election 2024."



Musah Superior stated that the "welfare of our members is key, and that is why I will be pushing for a welfare scheme for our party to support the vulnerable members of the party".



He called for the creation of infrastructure and logistics, identifiable Groups, and Welfare directorates at the Party headquarters. This, he said, will facilitate the smooth operations of the party.