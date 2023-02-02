I will sue you for damaging my image – NPP youth organiser to Chief of Kweiman

NPP Greater Accra Regional Organiser, Moses Abor

The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Moses Abor has threatened to take legal action against the Chief of Kweiman, Nii Anan Amartey for wrongly accusing him of land appropriation.

Nii Anan Amartey in a recent media engagement accused Moses Abor and some landguards of allegedly taking over lands which were awarded to the people of Kweiman following a legal battle.



But responding to the claims in an interview with GhanaWeb, Moses Abor explained that the government, contrary to the claims of the chiefs, has been working to ensure that all the parties involved in the litigation are duly compensated.



“I am a very principled person, when I am doing something with you and when I see the road is not clear, I will not further it, I will come back and check whether what I am doing is right or not. There is a lot he has been doing and I don’t think it will help. At the end of the day, what the chiefs want is that the government should come and give them their 40% which for about two weeks now the government has done the demarcation,” he stated.



He added that he will seek legal redress to clear his name of the allegations levelled against him.



“It turns out that most of the lands that have been sold, it is he rather the supposed chief of Kweiman who is behind it. Everybody knows he is not a chief but he is calling himself a chief. I will not leave the matter, I will sue him to come and tell me where and where I have sold because I am a young guy and I am coming up, I have ambition and I will not just sit down for someone to go to radio stations, TV stations and online portals to just damage my image. I will take the matter up, I have spoken to my lawyers and I will take it from there.”



The government of Ghana somewhere in 1970 acquired the lands from Kweiman Danfa and Amrahia for the purpose of operating a dairy farm.

However, following the failure of the government to utilise the said land, the owners of the land sought the return of their lands.



According to the Chief of Danfa, Nii Dzane Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, he reported a case of encroachment on his lands to the Oyibi police command.



The Regional Command then invited the Oyibi commander over the case. Later, Adenta police arrested his workers on site. He was subsequently invited for questioning where he provided every necessary information needed.



He subsequently went to the Lands Commission to secure the site plan for the entire land released to the traditional authorities. Chief of Kweiman however rejected the plan from the commission. The case is still with the police.



Samuel Amarh Laryea, secretary to Nii Kwei Mensah family and Nii Ayitefio Djata 1. Chief of Ayarifa have all corroborated the story questioning the motive of the Kweiman Chief



