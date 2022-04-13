I will summon A-G or Interior Minister to answer questions on alleged torture of Baker-Vormawor – Murtala

Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed

Murtala says he will file urgent questions as soon as parliament reconvenes

It will be unacceptable if Baker-Vormawor’s allegations are true – MP



Security officials of this regime tortured me - Barker-Vormawor



Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has indicated that he will probe the alleged torture of #FixtheCountry Movement Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, while he was detained for comments he made about organising a coup.



Murtala said that it will be unacceptable if the allegation that the state's security officials tortured the convener are found to be true.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), he will summon the Attorney-General or the Interior Minister to answer questions on allegations made by the #FixtheCountry Movement Convener as soon as Parliament reconvenes, myjoyonline.com reports.

“…perhaps from Parliament, some of us will begin to find ways we can force the state to improve those conditions because if the gentleman is alleging torture and the other conditions under which they are subjected, then it’s unacceptable.



“So the moment Parliament resumes, I’ll file an urgent question for either the Minister for Justice and Attorney General or the Interior Minister to come and explain why he was subjected to that unacceptable conditions,” the MP is quoted to have said on JoyNews’ AM Show.



On Barker-Vormawor's claims that the condition in jail are inhuman, Murtala said that he blames successive governments Ghana has had for the poor conditions in the cells since it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that prisons are well-catered for.



The Convenor of the #Fixthecountry movement, in his first public statement after his release from jail, alleged that he was tortured by security officials after his arrest for comments he made about organising a military overtake in Ghana.



He added that he was detained for 35 days in a jail cell that was “designed for four people but ultimately filled with nearly 30 detainees … without ventilation and had bed bugs, cockroaches and rats crawling.”