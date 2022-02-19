I will take the job if NPP appoints me as Agric Minister - Dumelo

John Dumelo

Politician cum entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has noted he would not turn down an appointment as Agriculture Minister from the governing New Patriotic Party.



John Dumelo stated that his desire to make agriculture in the country attractive for the youth is not politically motivated but a course that will be beneficial to the country.



He made the statement in response to a question asked by a follower on the microblogging site Twitter.

The question posed by the tweep was, "John, what if this current government decides RIGHT NOW to make you Agric Minister for the rest of their tenure. All money goes DIRECTLY to YOU and you don’t report to anybody, just turn agric around. Will you take the job?? Or will wait for NDC?"



To which the actor replied, "Hmmmmmm. It’s a national project, not a political one. I will take the Job and turn agric around."



John Dumelo believes agriculture is one of the propellents of an economic turnaround for Ghana. For him, inspiring thousands of youth to venture into the sector will change the narrative that farming is not lucrative.



"We are moving forward, let’s leave the past behind and see how best we can make agric great. All I want is to make agric great again and inspire 1000’s of youth to go into agric."



"Ready market is always there if and only if we start adding value to our raw materials. Oranges get rotten in Kwamankese each year when there’s glut. If we had a factory established there to make juice, jam etc, that problem will cease. So it’s about value addition," he noted.

