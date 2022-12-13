5
‘I will transform Ghana’s economic fortunes’ as president – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong1212131313131313.jpeg Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has promised to transform Ghana’s economic fortunes when given the nod as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 Election.

Addressing the congregation at the Divine Word International Ministries in Virginia, USA, to declare his presidential ambition, Mr Agyapong said he would leverage on his vast experience as a business mogul to position Ghana as a business hub.

He said under his leadership, Ghana would be a business destination and prioritise industrialisation to transform the economy.

On his job creation agenda, Mr Agyapong said he would focus on a massive industrialisation drive and tourism, adding that he planned to create globally competitive industries, paying attention to commercial farming to make it attractive as pertained in Cote D’Ivoire, Tanzania, and Malaysia among other industrial nations.

Ghana, he said, was endowed with numerous mineral resources and would use them to turn the fortunes of the economy around.

As a business mogul who had employed more than 7,000 workers across the globe, Mr Agyapong said he would leverage on his business prowess to help achieve the country’s development targets.

“With my experience as a businessman, I will create jobs for the youth. I’ll run Ghana like a business until an unprecedented transformation is achieved to benefit every citizen,” he assured.

He highlighted his plans to promote large-scale mechanised agriculture and other attractive incentives to bring onboard the youth.

“I will lead Ghana to export more and import less for economic growth and job creation,” he said.

Touting his disciplinary credentials, Mr Agyapong pledged to instill discipline, integrity, hard work and accountability in Ghanaians, especially the youth, to spur national development.

He said he believed that corruption and greed were primarily due to the absence of discipline and integrity in the national psyche of some Ghanaians, and would, thus, work as a leader to end those attitudes, which was wreaking havoc on the nation’s development efforts.

He urged all well-meaning Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to rally behind the NPP-led Government to surmount the current challenges.

