I will turn down ex-gratia again - Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has defended his decision to return an amount of GHS365,392.67 paid him as ex-gratia for serving as a member of the Council of State between 2017 to 2020.

In June this year, the former President of the National House of Chiefs, returned back to the state the said amount citing the country’s prevailing economic conditions as a reason.



This act by the Paramount Chief of the Asogli State generated a huge controversy with some assigns of government dragging to the cleaners.



But speaking at an Anti-Corruption Day event organised by the Asogli Traditional Council on Saturday, as part of activities to mark this year’s Te Za of the Asogli people, Togbe Afede XIV defend his decision noting that, “Yes, I will do it again…”.



“I returned the ex-gratia amount I was given not because I didn’t need the money. In fact, at that particular time, I needed money very badly to meet various family obligations. But I truly believe that money was not deserved.”



Togbe Afede also denied claims that he was not regular at meetings while serving as a member of the Council of State while stating further that he never claimed allowances for commuting from Ho as his place of residence contrary to claims in the media when the issue broke.



“I was one of the most active participants at the Council of State and registered as a resident of Accra and not Ho and never had any transport allowance.”

“Yes, I will do it again [reject ex-gratia], because our country is a very poor country so anybody who sacrifices or who has offered to voluntarily work for this country must be very considerate.”



The focus of the Anti-Corruption Day celebration is to appeal to the consciences of the Ghanaian youth to be ethical and rise up for the fight against corruption.



“Corruption is the main cause of underdevelopment in the country and this demands the attention of us all. We have to call the youth to be part of the fight against corruption as the country belongs to them. It is sad to see how students at the university fight amongst themselves when there’s a bigger battle to fight. There’s no need for Commonwealth’s Vandals and Vikings to fight, neither is there the need for Katanga and Conti in Kumasi to fight. Fight the things that endanger your future,” Togbe Afede added.



Saturday’s Anti-Corruption Day celebration, brought influential voices and anti-corruption crusaders like Manasseh Azuri Awuni of the Fourth Estate, renowned broadcaster and musician, Black Rasta, Mensah Thompson of ASEPA, Ace-Journalist, Eric Ahianyo amongst others who took turns to address the gathering.



The 2022 Asogli State Te Za (Yam Festival) is on the theme: “Let’s Eschew Greed, Unite for Peace, Development and Prosperity.”