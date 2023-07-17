I will use home sense to govern this country for it to be well – Ken Agyapong fires

MP for Assin Central & Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and one of the hopefuls in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he will use ‘efie nyansa’ [home sense] to govern the country if he is given the nod to become the flagbearer of the party and subsequently the president.

The flagbearer hopeful was speaking with some delegates of Kintampo North Constituency in the Bono East Region as part of his ‘Ken is Listening Tour’.



While addressing the delegates, the MP drew attention to the devaluation of currency since the current administration came to office.



Sharing his personal experience, he teased contributions of the ‘strategists’ in the current administration which have plunged the country into its current crisis.



“Let me tell you something, March 2022, I had about $40 million in cedis. By August 2022 the value of the said amount devalued to16 million, who says he is the strategist in Ghana,” the outspoken MP said.



To him, the country can be governed better with home sense, and he is prepared to do that.

He emphasized the importance of practical reasoning and logical decision-making in improving the country's overall well-being.



“Don’t let anybody put fear in you. We will use common sense to govern this country for it to be well.”



Expanding on his argument, the outspoken MP pointed out that the government, with its resources, only employs just a handful of the local youth in the state factory in the area whereas he single-handedly employs more than that of the government.



“We are just coming from Atebubu, which strategies did he say he put in place such that he will put up a factory in Atebubu that employs 960. We have youth in this area who have completed school and they are working then you come to tell us ‘Strategist.’



“I single handedly set up a steel plant and I am employing 1000 workers in this country by next month. Between us two, who is the strategist,” he asked.

