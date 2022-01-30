I will use my experience in America to fix Ghana's education system - Adutwum to critics

Dr. Yaw Adutwum addresses press

Education minister laughs off claims he is messing up sector



Education minister says there is work to be done



The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has laughed off claims that he is messing up the country’s education system.



He explained that the initiatives that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has been introducing are not merely about individuals but the greater good of the sector and they cannot afford to be playing games with it.



“It’s not about me, it’s not even about the president; it’s about the transformation of this country. I go to the office at 6:30 and I am excited because we are changing this country and I hear people say, ‘What’s he doing?’ Eeei, what am I doing? (laughs) We are working because we have to work,” he said.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum was speaking at the Ministers Press Briefing earlier today when he made the comments.



He said that the reason he left the United States of America for Ghana was that he knows he can use his experience from there to help transform this country’s education sector.



“I won’t leave what I was doing in America and come here and play around. We were doing some serious work out there in Los Angeles. President came there and saw me and said come here and help me change the education system.



“Left my school with over 200 workers and come and I’m coming here to play around? I’ve come here to mess up with the educational system? If I can improve American education system, I’ll help uplift my nation’s education system any single day,” he said.



