I will wear fetish priest attire to Parliament – NPP MP

Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah

Bagbin ditches Speaker's cloak for a traditional outfit

Social media users praise Bagbin for promoting Ghanaian identity



Parliament resumes sitting after a month break



A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has reacted to the outfit worn by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, when the House resumed sitting on Tuesday, January 25 after a month’s break.



Alban Bagbin ditched his usual ceremonial outfit for more indigenous wear from the Volta Region.



It would be recalled that before the House was adjourned for the Christmas Holidays, the Speaker announced that he would only be using the Speaker’s cloak for ceremonial occasions this year as part of his commitment to change the dress code and code of conduct of MPs, parliament’s official Facebook page reported.



Reacting to what transpired on the floor of Parliament, Davis Opoku Ansah indicated that he was beginning to gravitate towards wearing a fetish priest attire to Wednesday’s sitting.

“I feel like dressing ‘won ts3’ (Fetish Priest) to work today,” he wrote on his Facebook timeline on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.







Alban Bagbin true to his pledge late last year entered the chamber clad in kente cloth over a white lace shirt and a black and gold crown and gold necklace.



In his official welcome to the House, the Speaker urged the Members to take a cue from his outfit and dress in traditional wear just like the first President of the nation, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



“From now on I want to see our members appear in parliament decently adorned in traditional dress,” he said.