I will write a book on Akufo-Addo titled “How not to run an economy”- Dr. Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is the NDC's spokesperson on finance

The Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has said that the mismanagement of the economy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has compelled him to want to write a book on the president, titled “How not to run an Economy.”

According to the Ajumako Enyan Essiam legislator, President Akufo-Addo has earned himself a place in history as the first person to set all the negative records in managing the economy since Ghana attained independence in 1957.



Citing reckless spending and borrowing as some of the reasons the government has failed in its management of the economy, he added that had his call to seek an IMF support been taken early, Ghana might have been in a better place economically.



“The kind of mismanagement faced by the Ghanaian today is unprecedented. What we are seeing from Nana Addo since he became president, I have to write a book about him -how not to run an economy because the mismanagement has been legendary and he has set all the negative records in managing an economy,” he explained.



Speaking with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM’s Ghana Te Sen, the former Deputy Minister of Finance charged Ghanaians to rise up and speak against the bad policy choices of the government.

He added that the policies are scary and that it will take the country about 20 years for it to recover from the economic mess supervised by the current administration.



“The way Akufo- Addo is managing the economy, it will take us 20 years to repair it. We must all rise and speak up against the mismanagement. The government must admit that they will crash the country so they must live above politics and ask for help to solve the economic problems. NPP has shown clearly that they can’t solve the problem but rather have aggravated the problem,” he stressed.



EA/DO