I wish President never lifted nose mask restriction - Prof. Joseph Osafo

Senior Psychologist, Professor Joseph Osafo, has registered his displeasure with the easing of restrictions by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his 28th COVID-19 update on Sunday, March 27, 2022, lifted the restrictions following thorough assessment of the pandemic in Ghana and globally.



Key among the restrictions that the President announced have been eased are the mandatory wearing of nose masks, the closure of borders, the PCR test at the Kotoka International Airport and private and public gatherings.



Regarding the mandatory wearing of nose masks, the President said; "From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March. the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you though to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings."



"From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, fully vaccinated travellers into Ghana will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA, and will not be tested on arrival.



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48-hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and will be offered vaccination there,” he also said.



The President further declared that, "all in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres May resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated. Hand washing and hand sanitizing points should be made available at these venues.

“Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated.”



Discussing the update during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Professor Joseph Osafo was particularly worried that the wearing of nose masks is no longer mandatory.



He emphasized that the nose masks played a key and effective role in the prevention of the Coronavirus diesase, hence, he wished the President hadn't ease such restriction.



Prof. Osafo pleaded with the general public to continue wearing nose masks, especially where there are large gatherings or person-to-person contact, stressingm "there is a good intention behind what the government is saying, but I think a little bit of caution is needed. So, the leaders in various organizations and schools should be careful the way they translate this into something workable in their settings".



"To be honest with you, I would have wished that if we had not touched that, it would be better for now. The reason I'm saying this, presently, even in China that initially had a very strong way of fighting the disease; currently they are still in crisis. They are still fighting this thing. Certain parts of UK, Ireland, they are still fighting this. So, we are not completely out of the woods," he cautioned.



