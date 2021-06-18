I wish all civil servants are sacked immediately governments are voted out – Amewu

Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu

• The minister says civil servants fail to implement the visions of governments

• Regardless, they remain untouched while governments are changed



• Mr. Amewu would prefer the dismissal of all civil servants for the effective operation of a new government who would have a new set of civil servants



The Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu has indicated that he would prefer the immediate dismissal of all civil servants working with the various ministries and state agencies whenever there is a change in government, mynewsgh.com reports.



The minister in an interaction with the media during a recent site visit noted that while governments expect to implement their visions through the state agencies and ministries, civil servants working with such institutions fail to execute their tasks.

Stressing that the attitude of these persons contribute to the success or failure of governments, Mr. Amewu noted that it is always the politicians who are eventually blamed when governments fail.



"I come to government, I come out with good policies... unfortunately, the people voted me out of power because they think my policy is not good. Unfortunately, the people who are supposed to implement remain there. They must also go so that we stop this nonsense of allowing people who work in the system destroy the system and the blame is put on a politician. We can’t allow that to continue," the portal quotes him to have said.



Relating his case to the issue of railway lands being encroached by individuals, the minister asked “what was the Land Commission doing when people were encroaching the land? Who gave them the title? Who gave them the lease? People must answer questions. These are the people you should be talking to. What were they doing? The people should be answering these questions.”