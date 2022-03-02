I won’t take the laws into my hands – Sofo Azorka promises as Police chase robbers of his V8

Sofo Awudu Azorka

First National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Sofo Awudu Azorka has said that he will not take the laws into his own hands as his V8 was taken from him at gunpoint.

According to him, he will religiously follow what the law says in order to reach the bottom of the matter.



Explaining what he meant by “taking the law into his hand” he indicated that he and his boys can go rampage on the streets of the Northern Regional capital of Tamale and fish out persons they suspect can do that.



But since he has reported the issue to the Police, he will follow their dictates religiously to get to the bottom of the matter.



He, however, warned that if the Police do not do their work well, “we will know what next action we will take”.

The Northern Regional Police Command is on the heels of suspected armed robbers who snatched a Land Cruiser V8 belonging to the First National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Sofo Awudu Azorka.



The robbers numbering three also took away two apple 13 iPhones valued at GHc19,000.00 and some unspecified amount of money at his residence in Gbanyamle near Islamic SHS in Tamale.



The police who confirmed the incident that happened on Tuesday dawn in a statement said” The Northern Regional Police Command is pursuing three robbery suspects who robbed a victim at gunpoint and made away with his White Toyota Land Cruiser V8 2017 registered vehicle, with two apple 13 iPhones valued at Ghç 19,000.00 and some unspecified amount of money at his residence in Gbanyamle near Islamic SHS, Tamale.



The Northern Regional Police Commander has spoken to the victim and an anti-robbery operation is underway to get those involved arrested. Further updates will be provided in due course.