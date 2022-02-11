I won’t accept GH¢1,500 as salary, I get more from my asaana business - Man reveals

John, Asaana seller and host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Asaana seller, John has stated that he does not want to work for any company now because he gets more than the company may offer.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, John mentioned that, he is a trained welder and an upholsterer. However, he quit his job and has also rejected jobs that pay 1,500 cedis because he makes more than that, selling the local drink.



“Jobs are available for the kind of work I trained in. Someone needs me as I speak, but they won’t pay me. With this, it is cash and carry.



“For now, I don’t want to work with anyone. People give me job offers for 1000 and 1,500 but what I make here is more than the 1,500 cedis,” he revealed.



He added that he began the asaana business a year ago with GH¢200. But presently, he makes more than that. Moreover, he is available for events as well.

John shared his dream and vision with DJ Nyaami. According to him, he wishes to either establish a company to help take many young men off the streets or travel abroad for greener pastures.



